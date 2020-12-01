Betty Louise (Parker) Hawbaker
Betty Louise (Parker) Hawbaker, age 94, formerly from Greencastle, PA, passed away on November 30, 2020 at Quincy Village. Before entering Quincy, she resided for two years at Brindle Terrace in Mercersburg, PA with her sister Lucille Holstay. Fortunately the two sisters were able to reside together in the same room at Quincy for the last 21 months.
Born October 23, 1926 in Antrim Township, Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late William G. Parker and Verna B. (Holman) Parker.
She retired from Corning Glass Works in Greencastle on March 1, 1992 after 30 years of service. In her early years of retirement she worked part time at the Nu-Way Cleaners and later dedicated much of her life in helping with her beloved great grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Gary R. Hawbaker and wife Brenda from Hagerstown, MD, Delores Hawbaker from Greencastle, PA, who has been like a daughter for the past 57 years, sister J. Lucille Holstay from Quincy Village; grandchildren: Timothy Hawbaker and wife Christin from Cedaredge, CO, Terra Grove and husband Kent from Hagerstown and Michael Hawbaker also from Hagerstown, and four great grandchildren Merrit Grove and Ezra, Elliyah and Judah Hawbaker.
She was preceded in death by husbands John Robert Hawbaker in 1971 and Charles Leonard Eaton in 2015; brothers John Parker, McClain Parker and Samuel Parker and sisters Freda Parker, Fay Hawbaker and Helen Keller.
Final arrangements will be held at the convenience of the family and burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle.
Memorial contributions may be made to QVRC (Quincy Village Resident Council). Please include Employee Appreciation Fund noted on memo line of check. Contributions should be mailed to Lois Wulf, 3002 Wesley Drive, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
