Brian Scott "Scotty" Grosh, Sr.
State Line - Mr. Brian Scott "Scotty" Grosh, Sr., 57, of Park Ave., State Line, PA, passed away Saturday morning, September 19, 2020, in his home.
Born May 28, 1963 in Waynesboro, he was the son of Lucille (Stoner) Sellers of Chambersburg and the late Thomas E. Grosh.
He was a graduate of Greencastle-Antrim High School.
Scotty was a lifelong truck driver working for Valley View Water Service for over 31 years. He was currently working at Travel Center of America as a lot attendant.
He was a member of Harry Zeigler V.F.W. Post #6319, Greencastle, Frank L. Carbaugh American Legion Post #373, Greencastle, Moose Lodge #1191, Waynesboro, Franklin County Fair for the demolition derby, and the Auto Racing Club of Hagerstown, MD. He was a former member of the Greencastle Sportsman's Club and Fraternal Order of the Eagles #1758, Waynesboro.
Scotty enjoyed attending demolition derbies and dirt track racing.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Judy (Green) Freeman; four children, Hollie Testerman and her husband, Justin of Greencastle, Brian Grosh, Jr. of Waynesboro, Anthony Grosh of Waynesboro, and Cory Richardson of State Line; 7 grandchildren; one brother, Barry Grosh of Chambersburg; his step-siblings, Darryl "Breeze" Benner and Shannon Ingram, both of Sharpsburg, MD; and his step-father, Larry Sellers of Chambersburg.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Donna E. Grosh and his step-brother, Wendell "Spud" Benner.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com