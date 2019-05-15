|
|
C. Samuel Cool, 78, of Smithsburg, MD passed away May 11, 2019 at home having suffered from ill health nearly 3 years.
Sam Cool was the only child of Oliver "Bud" & Flossy Cool of Smithsburg, Md. He was married to Barbara Speak of Waynesboro, PA on Sept 2, 1961. They have five children: Susan Dodson, Sam Cool, Shawn Cool, Dawn Marie Cool, & Jenny Phillips, 10 grandchildren: Jessica Haynes of North Carolina, Emily Balazs of Waynesboro, Sara Myers of Hagerstown, Sam Cool of Denver, CO, Molly & Hannah Cool, also of Hagerstown, Taylor Cool of Frederick, Dalton Cool of Williamsport, Jade Marie Cool-Arthur of Waynesboro, & Samantha Michelle Cool of Blue Ridge Summit.
Sam graduated from Smithsburg High Class of 1958. He served 11 years in the U. S. Air Force, Stationed at Lackland, Texas; Amarillo, Texas; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Symarnia, Tennessee; spent one year of active duty at DaNang, Vietnam during the Tet offensive, and, lastly, served in Homestead, Florida.
Sam was also an orchardist for many years at the family farm. He owned a metal fabrication plant, too, which turned into a solar plant. The first of its kind on the east coast.
More recently turning the farm ponds into a successful fee fishing business, "Cool's Pond". Extending his adventures & earning the respect of many loyal patrons. He loved adventure & creating new ideas with what is called "junk art ", a joy in his later years along with making unusual lighting with Edison bulbs to give to his family members.
In 1997 the Cool's team added "Cool Homes" to their businesses. A business of replicating the complete 3D buildings of Waynesboro, Pa. It grew to making homes of the area & onto making birdhouses of homes, selling on the internet nation & world-wide. Enjoying a one of a kind business to preserve our local history which is quickly disappearing. Business grew to a degree that was not able to be handled with this husband & wife team, not wanting to be a huge business, but to enjoy it!
In 1971, the Cool's both became Jehovah's Witnesses & have since had an active part in the community sharing the Bible's message of hope to all who would listen. Brother Cool served as an elder in many positions over the years, which was what brought him the most joy.
He will be sadly missed by his family & many, many friends. In the meantime, we will all be retelling his many exciting adventures of a life well spent.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 3:00pm at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3901 Waynecastle Rd. Waynesboro, PA, 17268. The family will receive friends from 1-3pm before the service.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 15, 2019