Carl R. Flohr, 91, of Chambersburg, PA passed away peacefully while surrounded by his family on Monday morning, July 8, 2019 at his home. Born June 4, 1928 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Russel H. and Alice Burkhart Flohr. A 1946 graduate of the Chambersburg High School, he was a home builder and developer in the Chambersburg area and was the founder of Flohr Pools. He was a member of Park Avenue United Methodist Church where he was Past Chairman of the Administrative Board, former Chairman of Trustees, and former Chairman of the Pastor Parish Relations Committee. He was Past President of the Pennsylvania Home Builders Association and was a long-time active member and Past District Governor of Rotary International. An active member of the Masonic Fraternity, Carl was a member and Past Worshipful Master of George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM and served as a Board member of the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, PA. He served on the Board of Franklin Feed and Supply Company for 54 years. Carl was active with many civic organizations and served as Past Chairman of the Franklin County Republican Committee. He loved to travel and enjoyed photography and flying.
Carl is survived by his wife, Arlene Sandoe Flohr, whom he married January 28, 1951; four children, Frank Flohr (Jean), Nina Flohr Van Kampen (J. Daniel), Linn Flohr (Lee Ann), and Mark Flohr (Sherri); eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Grace Burkholder, Isabelle Mummert, and Bertha Burkholder.
A Masonic Service will be conducted by members of the George Washington Lodge #143 F&AM at 5:30 PM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Road, Chambersburg, PA. Visitation will follow the Masonic Service from 6:00-8:00 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, July 13, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 225 South Second Street, Chambersburg, PA. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church. Interment in Lincoln Cemetery will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Park Avenue United Methodist Church, 1140 Edgar Avenue, Chambersburg, PA 17201 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 10, 2019