Carol Kennedy
1952 - 2020
Waynesboro - Carol J. Kennedy, age 67, of Waynesboro, PA died Thursday evening October 1, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born November 22, 1952 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Irene (Stevens) Kendle. She married her husband Alvey C. Kennedy on November 29, 1970.
Carol was a homemaker and also did housekeeping work. She was a member of the Greencastle American Legion Post #373 Auxiliary. Carol's hobbies and interests included playing bingo and home interior decorating.
Surviving family in addition to her husband are two children, Jessie Kennedy and girlfriend Kellie R. Ash of Waynesboro, Jamie I. Kennedy of Greencastle; one granddaughter, Brooke Lynn Kennedy; three brothers, Rick Perry, Wayne Perry, Tim Perry and two sisters Sandra Stevens and Tammy Perry.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no viewing. Interment will be in the Browns Mill Cemetery, Kauffman. Arrangements were by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com



Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
