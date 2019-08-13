|
Carolyn Ann Parmeter passed away on December 16, 2018, at Saint John's hospital in Tulsa, OK.
Carolyn was born April 23, 1942 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. She was the second child of Robert W. and Mary G. Martin. The family lived for several years in a home on Main Street in Waynesboro, before moving into a new home built by her parents on Harrison Avenue. She was a member of the 1960 graduating class of Waynesboro Area High School, where she formed many lifelong friendships.
Following high school, Carolyn earned an Associate degree from Virginia Intermont College. Continuing her studies at the Main Campus of the Pennsylvania State University, she graduated with a degree in Economics in 1964. While at Penn State, Carolyn also took courses in the field of Computer Programming, setting her on the course for her future career.
At Penn State, Carolyn met Chemical Engineering student Frank M. Laphen. The two were married at the campus Eisenhower Chapel on February 29, 1964. Frank and Carolyn moved west to Oklahoma and Texas, to pursue professional opportunities. While residing in Houston, Texas in 1970, they welcomed the birth of their son, Stephen Michael Laphen.
Shortly thereafter, the family relocated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where Carolyn came to work for the Williams Companies, an oil and gas pipeline concern, in the Information Technology department. Rising to management levels, Carolyn would retire from the company in 1999. In the professional realm, Carolyn was elected President of the Association for System Management (ASM) in 1983. Following her retirement, Carolyn consulted on several "Y2K" projects – in particular for American Airlines and U.S. Airways.
While her first marriage ended in 1980, in the late 1980s she again found love with Oklahoma native and US Navy veteran Bob Parmeter. Bob and Carolyn were married on June 29, 1990. During their nearly 30 years of marriage, Bob and Carolyn were virtually inseparable.
In the years following retirement, Carolyn put her energy to work in the non-profit sector. Her efforts in supporting the Domestic Violence Intervention Service through the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) were profiled in the February 2003 issue of "Tulsa People" magazine. In 2006, she was recognized nationally as winner of the Spirit of Service Award. In recent years, she was a fixture in the Tulsa Council on Foreign Relations and also the Great Decisions discussion group.
Carolyn was well known as a life-long cat lover. Through the years her cherished felines included Mai-Ling, a cantankerous Siamese, Sen-Sen, an affectionate black cat, and most recently the mischievous Miss Kitty.
Carolyn is survived by her brother Robert Martin of Emporium, Pennsylvania, her son Stephen and his spouse Ana of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Stephen Roland Laphen of Portland, Oregon and Audrey Villegas Laphen of Austin, Texas. In addition, she is survived by three step-children, Larry Parmeter, Brent Parmeter and Kim Murray, all of Tulsa, OK. She is also survived by three nephews, and also her extended family of Bob's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband Bob survived Carolyn's passing, but passed away just six months later.
Carolyn's family would like to extend recognition and appreciation to the nurses and staff of Saint John's Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma for easing her suffering during her short and unexpected battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held for family and friends at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 17, 2010 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church located at 43 S. Church St., Waynesboro, PA 17268, followed by a luncheon at The Savoy at 11655 Anthony Hwy, Waynesboro, PA 17268. For questions or to RSVP please contact Stephen Laphen at 512-587-2671.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 13, 2019