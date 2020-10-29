Charles E. Eshleman Jr.
Greencastle - Charles E. "Sonny" Eshleman Jr., age 85 of Greencastle, PA died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 in the Brookview Health Center of Menno Haven in Chambersburg.
Born January 14, 1935 in Antrim Twp., Franklin County, PA, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Ada (Horst) Eshleman. He married his wife Vernice M. (Gibble) Eshleman on September 13, 1959.
Sonny, along with his wife, owned and operated Gibble's Restaurant of Greencastle and he also was a farmer. He was a member of the Antrim Brethren In Christ Church where he taught Sunday School, served as a youth leader and on the church board. His hobbies and interests included playing basketball, softball, horseback riding and playing golf.
Surviving family in addition to his wife are one son Rodney E. Eshleman and wife Kim of Greencastle; one daughter Renita K. Thomson and husband Adam of Winston Salem, NC, eleven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren; one brother Carl Eshleman and wife Dorothy of Greencastle; two sisters, Margaret Martin of Greencastle, Audrey Clopper and husband Paul of Greencastle and sister-in-law, Marie Eshleman of Greencastle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Rhonda K. Kershner on May 4, 2020, one brother Donald Eshleman and a brother-in-law Aldine Martin.
Funeral services will be held on Monday November 2 at 11:00 AM at Antrim Brethren In Christ Church 24 Kauffman Rd. East Chambersburg with Pastor Casey Hurst and Pastor Steve Munger officiating. Burial will be in the Browns Mill Cemetery, Kauffman, PA. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 PM and one hour before the service on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Menno Haven – Walden Unit, 300 Ridgeview Chambersburg, PA 17201. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
