Charles E. "Chip" McCammon
Waynesboro - Mr. Charles E. "Chip" McCammon, 88, of S. Broad St., Waynesboro, passed away, Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born April 15, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas Ray and Sarah Ellen (Brechbiel) McCammon. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mr. McCammon was a graduate of Waynesboro High School and later served with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He also served 5 years in the reserves.
He and his wife of over 67 years, Delores Jean "Deddle" (Rock) McCammon, were married on November 23, 1952 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fairview Ward by Bishop Harvey Stoops.
Mr. McCammon was a licensed electrician working both for various companies and for himself. He retired from the Borough of Waynesboro in 1997.
He was a member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro and enjoyed golf, woodworking, and amateur astrology.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Pamela Scott and her husband, Jack of Waynesboro, Lisa Smith and her companion, Randy Smith of St. Thomas, PA, and Julie Mohn and her husband, Randall Mohn of Waynesboro; 8 grandchildren, Rachel Fair and her husband, Logan, Laura Mohn, Becca Mohn and her companion, Ben, Shannon Smith, Ian Smith, Michele Lawson, Heather Martin and her husband, Laundell, Natalie Price and her husband, Josh; 18 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald McCammon of Hagerstown, MD and John McCammon of Boonsboro, MD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Richard McCammon, Robert McCammon, Fred McCammon, and George McCammon and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, with Elder Eugene Hurley officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599, Chambersburg. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
There will be no public viewing, however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services, Saturday afternoon, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Waynesboro YMCA, 810 East Main St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
