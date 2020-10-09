1/1
Charles R. Miller
Shady Grove - Mr. Charles R. Miller, 85, of Shady Grove, PA, passed away October 8, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living, Hagerstown, MD, after an extended illness.
Born January 4, 1935 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the only child born to the late Elmer R. and Hazel (Kennedy) Miller.
He married Norma Jean (Bear) Miller May 16, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD. Norma passed away April 20, 2008.
In addition to his full time occupation of raising four children, alongside his wife, Norma, he worked at Fairchild Industries, United Insurance, Brandt Cabinet Works and then operated his own floor covering business.
Mr. Miller was a master carpenter and enjoyed spending time in his shop with woodworking projects. He was a big outdoorsman and loved to hunt. He was also very involved with the Boy Scouts and volunteered his time and talents often with Shady Grove Troop #95.
He is survived by his children: Larry W. Miller and his wife, Brenda of Quincy, PA,
Dennis R. "Denny" Miller, and his wife, Cathy of Raleigh, NC and Tina M. Richmond, and her husband, Robert of Hillsborough, NC; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Garry R. Miller and his stepfather Harry S. Myers.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The RecordHerald from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
521 South Washington Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2511
