Charles Robert (Bob) Keller Jr.
Charles Robert Keller, Jr. (Bob)
Waynesboro - A memorial service will be held on September 5, 2020 for Charles Robert Keller, Jr. (Bob) who passed away on November 22, 2019 in Illinois. Bob was born and raised in Waynesboro and will be coming home to rest with his devoted wife, Carole Keller, who passed away on July 29, 2013.
The service will take place at 10:00 a.m. at The Evangelical Lutheran Church of Waynesboro, located at 43 South Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268, to be officiated by Pastor Dennis Beaver.
Following the service, Bob's ashes will be interred at Ringgold Church Cemetery located at 14420 Barkdoll Road, Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Friends and family are invited to join us for lunch and a celebration at approximately 12:30 at the Waynesboro Country Club located at 11000 Country Club Road in Waynesboro.
Masks and social distancing are required at the church and requested during the interment and luncheon as well.

Published in The RecordHerald from Aug. 26 to Sep. 3, 2020.
