Charles W. Kauffman Jr.
Charles W. Kauffman, Jr.
Chambersburg - Mr. Charles W. Kauffman, Jr., 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 in Quincy Nursing Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Born May 10, 1932 in South Mountain, PA, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Catherine (Wagaman) Kauffman, Sr.
He graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1951.
He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1954 until 1956.
He married Margaret E. (Stambaugh) Kauffman November 21, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD.
Charles was employed as an engineer with Boeing and retired in the early 90's.
He was a life member of V.F.W. Post #1599, Chambersburg; a life member of South Mountain Fish and Game; a member of the American Legion Post #0046, Chambersburg; Chambersburg Moose Lodge #842; Waynesboro Fish and Game, and was a member of the Boeing Management Club, Gold Card Member.
Charles was always adventurous! He loved to get up and go! He and his wife, Margaret, traveled across the country twice and loved spending their winters in Florida, playing golf. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking and especially time spent with his grandchildren!
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Charles W. Kauffman, III and his wife, Pamela of Chambersburg; a daughter, Carla Heckman and her husband, Thomas of Fayetteville, PA; three grandchildren: Erin Scott, Kristin Hockenberry, and Charles W. Kauffman, IV; five great-grandchildren: Kaylee, Noah, Carter, Kalin and Kolton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters: Vada Kauffman and Geraldine Baker and a great-grandchild, Kaden.
Graveside services with military honors provided by Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599 will be held at 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, November 10, 2020 in Strang Cemetery, South Mountain, PA, officiated by Rev. Dr. Mervil R. Stambaugh and Rev. Dr. Curvin Stambaugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Penn State Children's Hospital in Hershey, PA at www.pennstatehealth.org/childrens/giving .
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
