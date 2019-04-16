|
Mrs. Charlotte V. (Kayhoe) Sheffler, 87, of N. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019 in her daughter's home.
Born August 26, 1931 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of the late Paul G. Kayhoe and raised by her great aunt Effy Wolfe. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mrs. Sheffler was a graduate of the Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1951.
She and her late husband, Mr. George W. Sheffler, Jr., were married December 1953. Mr. Sheffler passed away March 27, 1986.
Mrs. Sheffler was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed collecting mice figurines, cooking, drinking coffee, eating chocolate, listening to Elvis, and her pet parakeet.
She is survived by three children, Wanda S. "Susy" Fortney and her husband Denny of Waynesboro, Dwain E. Sheffler and his wife Carol of South Carolina, and Salinda M. Haugh of Hagerstown, MD; a son-in-law, Ronald McNew; eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, great aunt, and husband she is preceded in death by a daughter, Georgia G. McNew who passed away October 10, 2017.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Thursday, April 18, 2019 in the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor Gregory Helman officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, S. Potomac St., Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Thursday morning in the funeral home.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 16, 2019