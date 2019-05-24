|
Cheryl Lynn Fusco, age 55, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019, at her home. Born November 12, 1963, in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of Ronald and Florence Lyons Delp.
Cheryl enjoyed spending time with and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 27 years, Michael Fusco; six children, Melissa Schick of NY, Joe Schick (Kathy) of Alaska, Chad Schick (Brooke) of Greencastle, PA, Christopher Fusco (Shana) of NY, Nicholas Fusco of Waynesboro, PA, and Vanessa Fusco of Waynesboro, PA; a step-son, Michael Fusco of NY; nine grandchildren; and four siblings, Alison Shepard (Ryan) and Becky Steiger (Bob), both of Buffalo, NY and Craig and Ron Delp both of NY; and numerous nieces and nephews. Cheryl was preceded in death by a son, Jimmy Schick in infancy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1 PM in the Chapel of Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd., Chambersburg, PA, where Chaplain Dan Summers will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home .Online condolences may be offered on her Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 24, 2019