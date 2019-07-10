|
Chrissy Kulp, 64, of Waynesboro, PA passed away July 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by loved ones and her faithful Sheltie, Charlotte.
Born December 26, 1954 in Waynesboro, PA she was the daughter of Mary Ann (Moyer) Kulp Payne of Waynesboro and the late Philip M. Kulp.
Her early life was spent in Waynesboro and Thurmont, MD. In 1958 her family moved to Nigeria, West Africa to serve as missionaries for the Church of the Brethren. They returned to Waynesboro in 1965 where she attended Waynesboro schools, graduating in 1972. Following graduation, Chrissy did volunteer work for Brethren Volunteer Services in Freeport, Il. She earned her Certified Dietary Manager and Certified Food Protection Professional designations from the University of Florida in 2005. She and her husband, Stephen L. Shinham, were married on January 24, 2003 in Waynesboro.
Chrissy's career in the food services industry spanned 37 years and included positions at Landis Tool Company, TB Woods, Inc., and Waynesboro Hospital. She retired as Director of Food Services at Care Haven of Berkeley County in October 2008. Chrissy enjoyed traveling and most recently visited her childhood home of Nigeria where her grandfather, Stover Kulp, founded the first Church of the Brethren Mission in Nigeria in the 1920's; she continued her interest in that legacy to the present. Chrissy also loved tending to her gardens and preparing beautiful floral arrangements for friends and family; she also did arrangements for many weddings and other occasions through the years. She enjoyed the companionship of many pets and volunteered at the Humane Society of Washington County, MD.
In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her sisters Naomi and Tanya Kulp, and her stepfather William Payne. She is survived by her husband, her mother, son Brian M. Benedict of State Line, PA., daughter Katie S. Benedict of Enola, PA, sister Diana Dale and brother in law, Jon Dale of Dillsburg, PA.
A public service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro with Mr. William S. Stanley officiating. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Saturday morning, in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Washington County, MD, 13011 Maugansville Road Hagerstown, MD 21740 or at www.hswcmd.org.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on July 10, 2019