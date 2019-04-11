|
Mr. Clarence E. "Bill" Blubaugh, 90, of Anthony Highway, Waynesboro, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019 in Falling Spring Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Chambersburg.
Born June 1, 1928 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Clarence David and Ruth (Creager) Blubaugh.
He graduated from Quincy High School with the Class of 1946. At the age of 16, he was employed by Good Lumber Company making deliveries. After high school he went to work for J.H. Ressler, learning the trade of Brick Laying. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in October of 1950 and served until October of 1952, obtaining the rank of Sargent First Class. After his discharge from the Army he returned to his job at J.H. Ressler for a while before gaining employment with D.C. Local Union #1 and continued his brick laying trade for about 50 years, when he retired at the age of 62. Even after retirement, he did brick laying for several companies and for family and friends.
He and his wife of 66 years, Mrs. Patricia S.K. Blubaugh, were married November 15, 1952 in Blue Rock Church, Waynesboro.
He served as Washington Township Tax Collector for 12 years. He was an active member of Blue Rock United Brethren Church, where he sang on the choir with two more generations of his family. He also served on the board of the church and in many other capacities. He was a previous member of Waynesboro Fish & Game, Wayne Heights Civic Association, where he had served as president, Waynesboro Band Auxiliary, and the Franklin County Tax Collector's Association. He was currently a member of Brick Layers & Allied Crafts Workers Union.
Clarence was a hard worker and enjoyed spending time cutting wood for his older relatives, who he visited frequently He enjoyed tinkering around with cars that he would pick up at the auction. He was a kind, man who would give you the shirt off his back.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children: David Asa Blubaugh and his wife, Cathy of Waynesboro and Clarissa Sue Bingaman and her husband, Dennis of St. Johns, AZ; three grandchildren: Carrie Forney and her husband, Toby, Christi Mong and her husband, Jimmy and Trisha Blubaugh, all of Waynesboro; four great-grandchildren: Vincent Blubaugh, Taryn Mong, Sydnie Beidel and Jasper Beidel; a sister Gloria Daley of Waynesboro and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Glen O. Blubaugh and a sister, Ruth Elaine "Lanie" Sanders.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Monday, April 15, 2019, in Blue Rock U. B. Church, 7885 Mentzer Gap Rd. Waynesboro with Pastor Gregory Helman officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, where military graveside honors will be conducted by the honor guard of Charles Nitterhouse V.F.W. Post #1599.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Sunday evening, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro and again one hour prior to the service, Monday afternoon, in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Rock U.B. Church, 7885 Mentzer Gap Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268 or to Rhodes Grove Camp and Conference Center, 7693 Brown's Mill Road, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 11, 2019