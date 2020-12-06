1/
Cleo I. Martin
Williamsport - Miss Cleo I. Martin, 94, a resident of Homewood at Williamsport and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born October 21, 1926 in Washington County, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jacob A. and Ruth A. (Harbaugh) Martin. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
She graduated from Washington Township High School with the Class of 1944.
Miss Martin worked for Frick Company, Waynesboro, for over 47 years. She retired in 1991.
She was a member of the Incarnation United Church of Christ, Emmitsburg, MD, where she was President of Women's Fellowship and a member of the church choir.
Miss Martin enjoyed gardening, traveling, flowers, and working outdoors.
She is survived by one sister, Beulah M. Mentzer of Waynesboro; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Gilbert Martin, Letha Martin, Leory Martin, Leone Fitz, Earl Martin, and Clyde Martin.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Harbaugh Church Cemetery, Harbaugh Church Road, Rouzerville, PA with Rev. Jeffrey Shull officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Incarnation United Church of Christ, 124 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
