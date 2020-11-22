Conway K. Lohman
Providence Place - Mr. Conway K. Lohman, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Twin Hill Drive, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital.
Bon October 16, 1930 in Quincy, PA, he was the son of the late Harry A. and Margaret C. (Knepper) Lohman. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mr. Lohman graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of 1948.
He and his wife, the late Kathryn M. (Flohr) Lohman, were married on August 31, 2000 in Hagerstown, MD. Mrs. Lohman died on May 14, 2016.
In his early life, Mr. Lohman was employed at The Record Herald and Lee R. Hamner Company. He later worked for The Washington Post, retiring in 1988 after more than 25 years of service.
He was a member of Otterbein Church, Order of the Owls Nest #1073, Waynesboro, Columbia Typographic Union, and the National AARP.
He enjoyed volunteering for Franklin County Meals on Wheels, traveling, woodworking, and working around his home.
He is survived by two children, Stephen C. Lohman and his wife, Debi and Cynthia Werzyn, both of Waynesboro, two step-children, Joan M. Warford and her companion Mike Cook and Karen S. Ford and her husband, Wayne, both of Waynesboro; five grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; one sister, Learia A. Mowen of Waynesboro; two brothers, Eldren B. Lohman of Tempe, AZ and Jere L. Lohman of Herndon, VA; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one son, Alan R. Lohman; one sister, Wanda J. Keese; two brothers, Harry T. Lohman and Barry T. Lohman; one step-daughter, Judy M. Bennett; his son in law, William J. "Bill" Werzyn; and his step-grandson, Seth J. Warford;
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 P.M., Friday, November 27, 2020 in Antietam Cemetery, Wayne Highway, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor John Hoffman officiating. Masks will be required.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Otterbein Church, 912 S. Potomac St., Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
