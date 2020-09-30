Dale Patricia Beatty
Cascade, MD - Dale Patricia Beatty, 77, of Cascade, MD passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Doey's House in Hagerstown, MD.
She was born on March 8, 1943 in Red Bank, New Jersey to the late Patsy and Adeline Binaco Cecero.
She was a graduate of Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey.
Dale was employed by White's Appliance Center in Waynesboro, PA.
She attended St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Waynesboro, PA.
She was a member of Eagle's Club Inc. in Waynesboro, PA and Cascade American Legion Post #239 Ladies Auxiliary in Cascade, PA.
Dale was an avid Giants fan.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years Charles W. Beatty, Jr.; son Robert S. Meyer and his fiance' Sabrina Carbaugh of Waynesboro, PA; son Jeffrey A. Meyer of Jessup, MD; daughter Amber L. Fields and her husband Robert of Martinsburg, WV; son Charles W. Beatty, III and his girlfriend Megan of Gettysburg, PA; brother James Cecero of Bakersfield, CA; loving grandchildren Maddison, Brielle, and Oliver.
The family will receive friends at the Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral home will be open after 9:00 am on Friday for the convenience of family and friends.
Graveside services will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery in Hagerstown, MD on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 am with Associate Pastor Angel Marrero officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105
