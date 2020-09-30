Dana Elizabeth (Massey) Martin
Waynesboro - Dana Elizabeth (Massey) Martin, 74, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home with her daughter while under the care of Hospice of Franklin County and surrounded by her family.
She was born on August 9, 1946 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Jordan Robert Massey and Dorothy (Robins) Smith. She grew up in Feasterville, PA and graduated from Neshaminy High School in 1964.
Her career began as she volunteered for the Lloyd Benson and Jimmy Carter Presidential Campaigns. She then worked for the Democratic National Committee. She later worked for Grumman Corporation and became the first woman Vice President of Grumman or of any aerospace organization of the time. She was the head of the legislative liaison. After retiring from Grumman, she became an independent lobbyist and headed the legislative department for City of America.
After retirement, she was involved with the Former Members of Congress Auxiliary, The Garden Club of Berkley County, and her church, St. Bernadette Catholic Church of Hedgesville, WV. She enjoyed scrapbooking, painting, gardening, and raising butterflies.
Dana is survived by her children, Kimberly Travis (Robert) of Waynesboro, PA and Michael McGee (Paulette) of Inwood, WV; three step-daughters, Victoria Duskas (William) of Canton, NY, Kelly Bridges of Charlestown, MA and Julia Bassett (William) of Easton, CT; 16 grandchildren, Connor McGee, Duncan McGee, Jason Travis (Nicole), Jordan Travis, Sara McConnell, Rachel Travis, Evelyn Winn (Michael), Ashley, Imagen, Johannah, Melissa, Sadie, Tessa, Willow, Noah, and Olivia Travis; 4 step-grandchildren, Jacqueline Bridges, Maeve Kelly Bassett, Charles David Bassett, and William O'Brien Bassett; and 10 great-grandchildren, Jade, Ava, Xavier and Sydney McConnell, Ethan, Leland, and Sophia Travis, Jackson Massey, Averi and Portor Travis.
She was preceded in death by her husband, The Honorable David O'Brien Martin of 19 years; her brother, Jordan Robert Massey, Jr.; and her grandson, Robert William Travis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, October 5, 2020 in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 113 W. Main St., Hedgesville, WV, with Rev. William J. Kuchinsky officiating. She will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Sunday evening, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, PA.
