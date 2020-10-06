Daniel Franklin Kline

Smithsburg, MD - Daniel Franklin Kline, 76, of Smithsburg, passed away at home on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born on September 22, 1944 in Leitersburg, Daniel was the son of the late Earl Calvin and Virginia Doris (Stover) Kline. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Alice Marie Kline; as well as his daughters, Joann Kline and Denise Kline; and his brother, Darryl Kline. Daniel worked as a Heavy Equipment Truck Driver for LaFarge Frederick Quarry for 30 years. He was an active member of Waynesboro Bible Church and enjoyed car shows, collecting Danbury Mint Cars and flea markets. Daniel is survived by his daughter, Stephenie Bitner and her husband Michael of Hedgesville, WV; as well as two nieces he raised as daughters, Martha Benner of Leitersburg, MD and Joanie Sanders and her husband Paul of Waynesboro, PA; and one nephew raised as a son, Thomas Long of Leitersburg, MD. He is also survived by his brothers, Bobby Kline and his wife Joyce of Falling Waters, WV; Edward Kline and his wife Kay of Chambersburg, PA; and his sisters, Pinky Warner of Smithsburg, MD; Connie Griffith of Martinsburg, WV; Nancy Shockey and her husband John of Fayetteville, PA; Debbie MIller and her husband Gary of Boonsboro, MD; Dawn Bowles and her husband Joey of Hedgesville, WV; and Cherie Hiser of Hagerstown, MD. He is also survived by six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. A visitation will take place at Rest Haven Funeral home on Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 6:00 PM-8:00PM. A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Rest Haven Funeral Home at 12:00 PM with Pastor Darell Gentry officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Daniel's name to Waynesboro Bible Church Van Fund at 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268; or to the Humane Society of Washington County at 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Rest Haven Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



