Darlene L. Bakner
Mrs. Darlene L. Bakner
Waynesboro - Mrs. Darlene L. Bakner, 70, of Iroquois Trail, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Chambersburg Hospital.
Born July 6, 1950 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Varner and Erma (Suder) Henderson.
Mrs. Bakner was employed as a waitress at the Parlor House Restaurant for 20 years and also worked as a dietary aide at Quincy Home and Waynesboro Hospital. She retired in 2010.
An amazing cook, she enjoyed trips to Myrtle Beach and Chincoteague, VA, spending time with her family and her dog, Lacy.
Mrs. Bakner is survived by her husband, Mr. Larry O. Bakner, Sr. who she married in May 1989; one son, Joseph Cullison and his wife, Denise of Williamsport, MD; two step-children, Larry Bakner, Jr. and his wife, Maria and Randi McClure and her husband, Jim, both of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Meghan Murray, Brady Bakner and Ryan McClure; five siblings, John Henderson of Cascade, MD, Marlene Henderson of Fairfield, PA, Vince Henderson of Aspers, PA, Bertha Ulrich of Spring Grove, PA and Doris Jean Hancock of Cleversburg, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Sharrah; and one brother, Rodney Henderson.
Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in The RecordHerald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
