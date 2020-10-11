Darrell B. Barlup
Waynesboro - Mr. Darrell B. Barlup, 84, of Waynesboro, PA entered into eternal rest Thursday evening, October 8, 2020, at his home
Mr. Barlup was born on November 11, 1935 in Waynesboro; he was the son of the late Barry R. and Ethel M. (Brechbiel) Barlup. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Darrell attended the Waynesboro Schools.
He married the love of his life, Mary Louise (Funk) Barlup, November 13, 1954 in Hagerstown, MD. They enjoyed over 54 years, together before Mary passed away October 11, 2009.
In his early life, he worked as a machinist at Landis Tool Co., Waynesboro, then prior to retiring in 1990, worked at Mack Truck, Hagerstown as a machinist for over 32 years.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1758, Waynesboro; the Owls Club; National AARP, and Endless Mountain Hunting Club in Cambria County, where he served as president of the club.
Mr. Barlup enjoyed hunting, fishing, being a handyman and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his children: Darrell R. Barlup of Waynesboro; Brenda L. Kneasel of Waynesboro; Tina L. (husband William) Wile of Chambersburg; Kenneth L. Barlup of Zullinger; Timothy A. (wife Jackie) Barlup of Waynesboro; Deborah K. (husband Chad) Hollingshead of Greencastle, PA, 14 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren; sisters, Yvonne Baker, Waynesboro, Merna Shatzer, Waynesboro, Phyllis Snyder, Maugansville, MD and Kay Ridgely, Port Richey, FL; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Dale L. Barlup who died January 10, 1963; two grandsons, Anthony R. Barlup who died April 15, 1998 and Thriften D. Barlup who died March 16, 2008; great-grandson, Anthony Ray Barlup, II; and two brothers, Lynn Barlup and Ronald O. "Mick" Barlup.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro with Chaplain Adam Leeper officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, near Quincy, PA
There will be no public viewing, however, the family will receive friends one hour prior to services in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
Online condolences may be expressed at: www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com