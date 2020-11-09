Darrell L. Gates
Mr. Darrell L. Gates, 80, a resident of Paramount Senior Living, Fayetteville, PA, and formerly of Rouzerville, PA, passed away Sunday morning, November 8, 2020, in the nursing home.
Born September 21, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin Gates and Olive L. (Beaver) Ditch.
Mr. Gates graduated from Thurmont High School with the Class of 1958.
He and his wife, the late Beverly L. (Fridinger) Gates, were married on July 23, 1960 in Hagerstown, MD. Mrs. Gates died on July 18, 2018.
In his early life, Mr. Gates was employed as a mechanic working for his father-in-law at Trail Service Garage in Rouzerville. He later got into the Dry Walling business and worked as a subcontractor until his retirement at age 62.
He loved anything to do with racing, whether it be drag racing, dirt track racing or NASCAR. His all-time favorite NASCAR driver was David Pearson. He was a devoted fan of FORD and the recipient of over a hundred trophies awarded to him from various car shows for the restorative work he had done on his 1956 Ford Truck. He was a hard worker and devoted to taking care of his wife and family.
He is survived by two daughters; Tammy Bingaman and her husband, Jerry of Zullinger, PA and Teresa Matthews, and her husband, Fred of Hagerstown, MD; 2 granddaughters: Ashley Bingaman and Alecha Lewis and her husband, Jonathan; 5 great-granddaughters: Ayla, Camryn, Chloe, Arianna and Jaylynn; his siblings, Mary Kenney, Palm Bay, FL, Kenny Ditch and his wife, Carole, Waynesboro, Leroy Ditch and his wife, Carol, Parsons, WV, Becky Shank and her husband, Denny, Chambersburg, PA, Joy Dodson, Ben Gates, Chip Gates, Lorri Willard and her husband, Doug and Zachary Gates, all of Rouzerville, PA; numerous many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lillian Beaver, who helped to raise him and his step-mother, Bette Gates.
Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, November 13, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro. Burial will follow in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade, MD.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M., Thursday evening, in the funeral home.
Masks will be required for those attending.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Breast Cancer Awareness Cumberland Valley, 12916 Conamar Drive, #201, Hagerstown, MD 21742 or Greener Pastures Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 278, Marion PA 17235.
