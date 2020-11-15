1/
David A. "Tady" Bonner
Fayetteville - Mr. David A. "Tady" Bonner, 76, of Green Briar Lane, Fayetteville, PA, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 13, 2020 in his home.
Born October 22, 1944 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Ritter) Bonner.
He was a graduate of Quincy High School with the Class of 1963.
David was employed by several local businesses including Hess Manufacturing, Landis Tool Co., Fairchild Aircraft Mfg. and Pangborn Industries. Prior to his retirement in 2014, he worked in maintenance at Manito.
Protestant by faith, he was a member of Waynesboro Fish and Game Association and South Mountain Golf Course.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Linda (Stover) Bonner, who he married in 1965; and one daughter, Lona Bonner of South Carolina.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Bonner.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, November 20, 2020 in Quincy Cemetery with Pastor John Weber officiating.
There will be no public viewing. The family requests the omission of flowers.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
