David E. Patterson
David E. Patterson
Waynesboro - Mr. David E. Patterson, 93, of S. Oller Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away in the Shook Home, Chambersburg, PA.
Born September 2, 1927 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late William E. and Mabel I. (Seifert) Patterson.
Mr. Patterson was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1945.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II from 1945-1948.
He and his wife, the late Mrs. Arlene E. (Fitz) Patterson, were married May 28, 1955. Mrs. Patterson passed away May 27, 2012.
Mr. Patterson was a longtime employee of Landis Tool Company, Waynesboro.
He was an active member of Church of the Apostles, Waynesboro, where he served on various committees and consistory throughout the years. He also was a member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro.
Mr. Patterson is survived by one brother, Larry A. Patterson of Chambersburg; brother-in-law, Ralph Fitz; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Sue Ellen Patterson.
Services will be held at……………………….in Church of the Apostles, 336 Barnett Avenue, Waynesboro with Pastor Narda J. Druckenmiller officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro where military graveside honors will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post #1599, Chambersburg.
There will be no public viewing, however, the family will receive friends one hour prior to the services in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Church of the Apostles, 336 Barnett Avenue, Waynesboro PA 17268 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
