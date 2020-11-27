1/1
Deborah S. (Chamberlain) Lemmon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah S. (Chamberlain) Lemmon
Orchard Road - Mrs. Deborah S. (Chamberlain) Lemmon, 64, of Orchard Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in her home.
Born January 19, 1956 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and A. Maxine (Creager) Chamberlain.
She was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1973.
She and her husband of 13 years, Mr. Kenneth E. Lemmon, Jr., were married November 24, 2007.
Mrs. Lemmon was a homemaker who had been employed by Waynesboro Country Club, Waynesboro Hospital and Michaux Manor.
She enjoyed doing crafts, watching T.V., and spending time with her granddaughter, niece and nephew.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Rynell L. Van Luvender and her husband, Mike of Plains, PA; two step-children, Christina Daywalt and her husband, Eric of Fayetteville and Kenneth Lemmon, III and his wife, Candace of Waynesboro; five grandchildren; two brothers, Gene Chamberlain of Silver Spring, MD and Tony Chamberlain of Cumberland, MD; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Ellen Chamberlain; and brothers, Glenn and Doug Chamberlain.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Quincy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved