Deborah S. (Chamberlain) Lemmon
Orchard Road - Mrs. Deborah S. (Chamberlain) Lemmon, 64, of Orchard Road, Waynesboro, PA, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in her home.
Born January 19, 1956 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Harold E. and A. Maxine (Creager) Chamberlain.
She was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1973.
She and her husband of 13 years, Mr. Kenneth E. Lemmon, Jr., were married November 24, 2007.
Mrs. Lemmon was a homemaker who had been employed by Waynesboro Country Club, Waynesboro Hospital and Michaux Manor.
She enjoyed doing crafts, watching T.V., and spending time with her granddaughter, niece and nephew.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Rynell L. Van Luvender and her husband, Mike of Plains, PA; two step-children, Christina Daywalt and her husband, Eric of Fayetteville and Kenneth Lemmon, III and his wife, Candace of Waynesboro; five grandchildren; two brothers, Gene Chamberlain of Silver Spring, MD and Tony Chamberlain of Cumberland, MD; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Ellen Chamberlain; and brothers, Glenn and Doug Chamberlain.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial in Quincy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com