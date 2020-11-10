Diana E. Monn

Sabillasville, MD - Diana E. Monn, 82, of Sabillasville, Md., passed away on November 8, 2020, in Hospice Care at Doey's House in Hagerstown, Md., following a short illness. Born April 12, 1938 in Hagerstown she was the daughter of the late, Clarence W. and Mary Jane (Hamburg) Hadley. She lived her early life in the Hagerstown area. She and her husband, Guy E. Monn, Sr. were married November 11, 1958. They moved to the present address when Mr. Monn retired from the U.S. Army in 1974. Mr. Monn passed away on February 28, 2006. Mrs. Monn is survived by three daughters, Diana J. (Monn) Hurley of Waynesboro, Pa., Deborah E. (Monn) Mickley of Mont Alto, Pa. and Brenda K. Monn of Sabillasville; three sons, Eugene R. Monn of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa., Clarence R. Monn of Lahmansville, W.Va. and Guy E. Monn, Jr. of Sabillasville; 14 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she also was preceded in death by 6 brothers, 3 sisters and 1 infant grandson. She is the last of her siblings to pass away. Mrs. Monn enjoyed working in her flower gardens, putting puzzles together, doing volunteer work and playing badminton with her family. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown with Pastor Nancy Lewis officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday one hour prior to the service.

Due to Covid 19 pandemic 60 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, facial coverings and social distancing is required. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery.



