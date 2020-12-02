1/1
Diana S. Myers
Quincy Village - Mrs. Diana S. (Rhone) Myers, 68, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born October 1, 1952 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Peacher and Delores (Stauffer) Rhone. However, she was raised by her grandparents, Harry and Myra Stauffer.
Mrs. Myers graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the Class of 1970.
She and her husband, the late Kenneth L. Myers, were together for over 42 years prior to his death on June 7, 2020. Mrs. Myers worked at the South Mountain Restoration Center and the Waynesboro Senior Center for many years.
She was a member of Moose Lodge #842, Chambersburg and enjoyed playing bingo, reading, listening to church on Sunday's, and picking up neighborhood children to take to church on Wednesday evenings.
She is survived by three sons, Brian Myers and his wife Deb of Mont Alto, PA, Kevin Wetzel and his wife, Ashley of Moyock, NC, and Kurt Wetzel of Mont Alto; seven grandchildren, Jacob Wetzel, Andrew Wetzel, Matthew Wetzel, Brittany Myers, Natalie Tedder, Hailey Tedder, and Jaxon Tedder; one great-granddaughter, Willow Rowe; her siblings, Greg Rhone of Shippensburg, Craig Rhone of Chambersburg, Debbie Skiles of McConnellsburg, Patricia Horn of Chambersburg, Linda Johnson of Shippensburg, Mary Levy of Chincoteague, VA, Rita Rineheimer of Litiz, PA, and April Rhone of Chambersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Tina and Tonya; and one sister, Julia Barkdoll.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, December 4, 2020 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Mount Zion Road, Quincy, PA, with Mr. Chris Black officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
