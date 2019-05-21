|
Dinah Mae Kauffman, 57, of Fayetteville Pa, passed away peacefully into heaven Saturday morning, May 11, 2019 at the Chambersburg Hospital with family members at her side. Born February 14, 1962, she was the youngest child of the late Olie and Myrtle Rexrode of Fayetteville, PA. Most of her life was spent in the Fayetteville/South Mountain PA area.
She graduated from Waynesboro Senior High School with the class of 1980. She was employed as a Nursing Assistant at the South Mountain Restoration Center for a number of years while raising a family, and attended college at the Penn State University at Mont Alto. She graduated May 1994 from Penn State with an associate degree in nursing. She continued at the restoration center as a RN and enjoyed her work, her home, and her family. Unfortunately, she had to take an early retirement from the center due to health complications.
She attended the South Mountain Bible Church in previous years. She loved making crafts for her home, friends, and family members. She enjoyed extended family holiday gatherings and cook-outs. She also enjoyed cooking, crocheting, and spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren. She was married to Mervil Kauffman on May 14, 1983 who also passed away February 18, 2017. Together, they shared many joys as well as many challenges of what life had to offer.
She is survived by two children, Brandy and Russell Kauffman; two step-children; Kathy Hege and Bryan Kauffman, four grandchildren; Patrick Swiney, Mikayla Swiney, Breanna Kauffman, Trenton Kauffman, and seven step-grandchildren; Jack Barnes, Steve Barnes, Kayla Barnes, Brian Barnes, Kelby Kauffman, Takoda Kauffman, and Brantlee Kauffman. She is also survived by two brothers; Steven Rexrode and wife Barbara, Fayetteville PA, Dennis Rexrode and wife Kim, Duffield, PA, and one sister; Gail and husband Steven Brown, Fayetteville, PA and several nieces and nephews. Addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a step-son Brent Kauffman, two brothers; David and Victor Rexrode.
A memorial church service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2 PM at the New Baltimore Church of God located at 4947 Spruce Rd, Fayetteville PA. Following the service will be a burial service at Strang's Cemetery, New Baltimore Rd, South Mountain, PA and then a family and friend gathering at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle Street, Gettysburg, PA, 17325. ATTN: Dinah Kauffman Memorial Fund.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 21, 2019