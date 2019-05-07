|
|
Mrs. Dolores J. "Sister" (Happel) Geesaman, 89, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 in her home.
Born February 26, 1930 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Arthur R. and Hazel I. (Bennet) Happel. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mrs. Geesaman was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1949.
She and her late husband, Robert A. "Quack" Geesaman, Sr., were married June 22, 1952. Mr. Geesaman passed away September 21, 1992.
Mrs. Geesaman was employed by the Red Run Lodge and her parent's business A.R. Happel Florist, Waynesboro for a number of years. However, her most important job was taking care of her household and family as a domestic engineer.
She enjoyed gardening, putting together flower arrangements, coloring, embroidering, knitting, cooking, and working word puzzles. Mrs. Geesaman was also an avid Penn State Football fan and a Tiger Woods fan. She sent cards to her loved ones and kept in touch with her high school friends by writing and mailing letters back and forth.
She is survived by four children, Harry A. Geesaman and his wife Gina Tyson-Geesaman, Jean M. Keplinger and her companion James Yoder, Terry L. Geesaman, and Larry L. Geesaman and his wife Joni Geesaman, all of Waynesboro; ten grandchildren; and twenty-five great-grandchildren and four more due in 2019.
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a son, Robert A. "Robbie" Geesaman, Jr. who passed away November 22, 2006 and a sister, Janice L. Snowberger who passed away March 7, 2014.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, May 11, 2019 in the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Pam Illick officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday morning in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to SpirTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 7, 2019