Donald E. ClaryHollidaysburg - February 24, 1936 –October 27, 2020Donald E. "Shorty" Clary, 84, of Hollidaysburg (formerly of Greencastle), passed away Tuesday at the Presbyterian Village at Hollidaysburg.He was born in Chambersburg, son of the late Howard P. and Ruth V. (Fox) Clary. In 1959, he married Barbara A. Davis.Surviving are his wife of 61 years; a son, David, of Hollidaysburg; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard.In 1958, Donald graduated from Shippensburg University with a Master's in Business Ed.Shorty served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Korean Conflict, and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant before completing his service.He retired from Hollidaysburg School District as a Business Ed. teacher.He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hollidaysburg for over 50 years, and served as an usher and church treasurer for many years.In memory of Shorty, contributions may be given to the Memorial Fund of Zion Lutheran Church or the Shippensburg University Foundation (Attn: Class of 1958), 1871 Old Main Dr, Shippensburg, PA 17257.