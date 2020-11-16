1/1
Donald E. Clary
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald E. Clary
Hollidaysburg - February 24, 1936 –
October 27, 2020
Donald E. "Shorty" Clary, 84, of Hollidaysburg (formerly of Greencastle), passed away Tuesday at the Presbyterian Village at Hollidaysburg.
He was born in Chambersburg, son of the late Howard P. and Ruth V. (Fox) Clary. In 1959, he married Barbara A. Davis.
Surviving are his wife of 61 years; a son, David, of Hollidaysburg; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard.
In 1958, Donald graduated from Shippensburg University with a Master's in Business Ed.
Shorty served in the U.S. Army Reserves during the Korean Conflict, and earned the rank of Staff Sergeant before completing his service.
He retired from Hollidaysburg School District as a Business Ed. teacher.
He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hollidaysburg for over 50 years, and served as an usher and church treasurer for many years.
In memory of Shorty, contributions may be given to the Memorial Fund of Zion Lutheran Church or the Shippensburg University Foundation (Attn: Class of 1958), 1871 Old Main Dr, Shippensburg, PA 17257. Sympathy cards for the family may be sent c/o Sorge Funeral Home, Inc., 422 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Arrangements by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Hollidaysburg.
www.sorgefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 16 to Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved