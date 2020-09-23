1/1
Donald Eugene Beaver
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Eugene Beaver
Waynesboro, PA - Donald Eugene Beaver, age 88 of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born August 4, 1932; in Shady Grove, he was the son of the late P. Guy and Sarah C. (Lohman) Beaver. He married his wife Martha Jane (Myers) Beaver on July 28, 1950, who preceded him in death on February 18, 2020.
Don was a milkman, having delivered milk door to door. He worked for Hull's Dairy, Potomac Farms Dairy, and lastly Harrisburg Dairy. Following his retirement in 1999, he worked as a security guard at Grove Worldwide in Shady Grove. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Greencastle, Shady Grove Hunting Club in Shade Gap, PA and the Waynesboro Fish and Game. The third of six generations to enjoy Shady Grove Hunting Club, Don loved hunting with his wife, family, and friends in Shade Gap, fishing and watching baseball. He was always there to help family and friends and those in need.
He is survived by four children, Donna (Robert) Kannenberg of Shady Grove, PA; Jean (Richard) Ditch of Waynesboro, PA; Joy (Frank) Yeager of Chambersburg, PA; James (Barb) Beaver of Greencastle, PA; 11 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Barton of Philadelphia, PA. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Michelle Woodring Harbaugh and Donald Socks, one sister, Hazel Valentine and infant brother, Richard Beaver.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10 AM at the First Assembly of God Church, 525 Leitersburg St., Greencastle, PA, with Pastors Josh Fowler and Daniel Hesse officiating. Interment will follow the service in Antietam Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA. The family will receive friends at the above church on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and address . Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved