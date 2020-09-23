Donald Eugene Beaver
Waynesboro, PA - Donald Eugene Beaver, age 88 of Waynesboro, PA passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born August 4, 1932; in Shady Grove, he was the son of the late P. Guy and Sarah C. (Lohman) Beaver. He married his wife Martha Jane (Myers) Beaver on July 28, 1950, who preceded him in death on February 18, 2020.
Don was a milkman, having delivered milk door to door. He worked for Hull's Dairy, Potomac Farms Dairy, and lastly Harrisburg Dairy. Following his retirement in 1999, he worked as a security guard at Grove Worldwide in Shady Grove. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church of Greencastle, Shady Grove Hunting Club in Shade Gap, PA and the Waynesboro Fish and Game. The third of six generations to enjoy Shady Grove Hunting Club, Don loved hunting with his wife, family, and friends in Shade Gap, fishing and watching baseball. He was always there to help family and friends and those in need.
He is survived by four children, Donna (Robert) Kannenberg of Shady Grove, PA; Jean (Richard) Ditch of Waynesboro, PA; Joy (Frank) Yeager of Chambersburg, PA; James (Barb) Beaver of Greencastle, PA; 11 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Barton of Philadelphia, PA. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Michelle Woodring Harbaugh and Donald Socks, one sister, Hazel Valentine and infant brother, Richard Beaver.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10 AM at the First Assembly of God Church, 525 Leitersburg St., Greencastle, PA, with Pastors Josh Fowler and Daniel Hesse officiating. Interment will follow the service in Antietam Cemetery, Waynesboro, PA. The family will receive friends at the above church on Friday, September 25, 2020, from 6:00 – 8:00 PM. Arrangements are entrusted to the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, Inc., Greencastle, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the above church and address . Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
.