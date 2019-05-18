Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home
50 S. Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home
50 S. Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Mr. Donald I. Boxler


1951 - 2019
Mr. Donald I. Boxler Obituary
Mr. Donald I. Boxler, 67, of Reynolds Ave., Mont Alto, PA, passed away, Thursday evening, May 16, 2019 in his home.
Born July 18, 1951 in Mineral Point, PA he was the son of the late John and Elizabeth (Young) Boxler.
He graduated from Conemaugh Valley Area High School with the Class of 1970.
Mr. Boxler served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge on March 7, 1977.
He and his second wife of nearly 20 years, Brenda (Pepple) Boxler, were married on June 26, 1999. Together they have lived at their present residence in Mont Alto since their marriage.
Mr. Boxler worked for Landis Machine Company, Waynesboro, for several years and was currently employed as a machinist at TE Connectivity, Waynesboro.
He was a member of the South Mountain Bible Church, South Mountain, PA and enjoyed camping, hunting, watching westerns, and attending his grandchildren's many events.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Neil Boxler of Fayetteville, PA and Justin Boxler of Harrisburg, PA; two step-children, Karen Parker and her husband Charles and Matthew Egolf both of Chambersburg, PA; six grandchildren, Katie, Ella, D'laina, Kylee, Kensington, and Kendall; four siblings, Bob Boxler of Chambersburg, Ronald "Red" Boxler of Fayetteville, Betty Loncala of Mineral Point, and Jean Boxler of Johnstown, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Yvonne M. "Smiley" (Grunza) Boxler, who died on January 1, 1999. He was also preceded in death by four siblings, John Boxler, Dwyane Boxler, Barbara Boxler, and Helen Sell.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 in the Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad Street, Waynesboro with Pastor William Gray officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Tuesday morning in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the South Mountain Bible Church, 11275 South Mountain Road, Fayetteville, PA 17222.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuenralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 18, 2019
