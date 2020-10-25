Donald M. "Don" McBride
Waynesboro - Mr. Donald M. "Don" McBride, 81, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the Chambersburg Hospital.
Born October 26, 1938 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Donald B. McBride and Elizabeth (Morrison) Mann.
Mr. McBride graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1956.
He and his wife, of over 57 years, Barbara (Baker) McBride, were married on December 23, 1962.
In his early life, Mr. Bride worked at Wayne Finance, Waynesboro. Following his graduation from high school he started full time with Pennsylvania Manufacturers Association as a Claims Adjuster from 1958 until 1966. He later worked at Landis Tool Company, Waynesboro, as an Industrial Relations Manager from 1966 until 1988 and Bitrek (Beck Manufacturing) as Vice President of Human Resources from 1988 until his retirement in 2002. Following his retirement, he worked as a human resource consultant.
He was a member of the Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, and the Waynesboro Country Club. Throughout his life, Mr. McBride served as president of the following organizations, Easter Seal Society of Franklin County, Chairperson of the Waynesboro United Way, Waynesboro Jaycees, Rotary Club of Waynesboro, Chairperson of the Penn State Mont Alto Advisory Board, Colt/Pony League Baseball, Waynesboro Memorial Park Board Association, and the Waynesboro Country Club, where he served six years as president.
Mr. McBride was also involved with the Capital Blue Cross Advisory Board, United Way of Franklin County Board, American Red Cross Board, Co-Chair of the Waynesboro Bicentennial Committee, spearheaded efforts for the community swimming pool, WABEC Board, QUADTEC Board, coached little league baseball, commencement speaker for the Class of 1995, driver for the American Cancer Society
, and formed a group to raise money to build a new church for St. Paul A.M.E. on King Street, Waynesboro.
He was an avid golfer, who enjoyed his family, especially his granddaughter, Morgan and family Sunday dinners.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters Valerie McBride of Waynesboro and Julie Stahley of Greencastle; one granddaughter, Morgan Stahley; and several nieces and nephews.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son-in-law, Jeff Stahley, on February 24, 1999; his step-father, Edgar Mann; one sister, Sondra Bowling; and one brother, Robert McBride.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 31, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, 953 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, with Pastor Dennis Beaver officiating. A celebration of life service where the family will receive friends will follow from 12:00 P.M. until 2:30 P.M. at the Waynesboro Country Club, 11000 Country Club Road, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The American Cancer Society
at www.cancer.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com