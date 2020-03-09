|
Mrs. Donna Kay (Forney) Fuss, 71, of Ringgold Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 in her home.
Born September 30, 1948 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Mrs. Margaret A. (Patterson) Forney Wolff, a resident of the Leland of Laurel Run and the late Harry G. Forney. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mrs. Fuss was employed by Regency Thermographers for 25 years. She retired in May 2006.
She had served as Past President of Fraternal Order of Eagles #1758 Ladies Auxiliary, Waynesboro.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Fuss is survived by her husband of over 56 years, Dennis E. Fuss whom she married June 9, 1963; two children, Diane E. Fuss Rock and Duane K. "Chub" Fuss, both of Waynesboro; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; one brother, Darryll C. Forney, Sr. of Waynesboro; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Denise Fuss Beck who passed away September 5, 2016.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro with Pastor Faith Anderson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 P.M., Tuesday in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Waynesboro Area Gala Cancer Auction, P.O. Box 244, Waynesboro PA 17268 or the Four Diamonds Fund at Hershey Medical Center, P.O. Box 852, Hershey PA 17033-0852.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 9, 2020