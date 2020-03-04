Home

Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Greencastle Presbyterian Church
57 West Baltimore St.
Greencastle, PA
Doris A. (Shindle) Shultz


1929 - 2020
Doris A. (Shindle) Shultz Obituary
Doris A. (Shindle) Shultz, age 90 of Greencastle, PA died Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Brookview Health Care Center of Menno Haven in Chambersburg.

Born October 2, 1929 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bruce Jacob and Helen Leiter (Kuhn) Shindle. She married her husband Joseph "Joe" Shultz Jr. on June 12, 1947. He died on October 27, 2016.

Doris worked in display advertising sales for the Herald Mail Newspaper of Hagerstown and the Greencastle Echo Pilot. She retired from the State of Pennsylvania Unemployment Office in Chambersburg. Following retirement, she and her husband operated the former Shultz Victorian Mansion Bed and Breakfast in Chambersburg.

Doris was a member of the Greencastle Presbyterian Church and she had taught Sunday School at several churches through her years. Doris's interests included gardening, flower arranging, sewing and making clothes and she enjoyed square dancing with the Whirleybirds.

She and her husband Joe wintered in North Fort Myers Florida for 13 years. Doris was a 1947 graduate of Greencastle High School.

Surviving family are two daughters, Donna J. Grosh and husband Richard of Mercersburg, PA, Cheree E. Stine and husband Terry of Greencastle, PA ; five grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and one brother Glenn Richard Shindle of Hagerstown.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson Matthew Joseph Grosh in 1974 and by three brothers Nelson, Jacob and William Shindle.

Funeral services will be held on Friday March 6 at 11:00 AM at the Greencastle Presbyterian Church 57 West Baltimore St. Greencastle with Rev. Dr. Robert Cook officiating. Burial will be in the Cedar Hill Cemetery Greencastle. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Greencastle Presbyterian Church 57 West Baltimore St. Greencastle, PA 17225 or to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice 2700 Luther Dr. Chambersburg, PA 17202. Online condolences may be expressed at ww.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 4, 2020
