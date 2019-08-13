Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
Burial
Following Services
Green Hill Cemetery
Waynesboro, PA
Doris L. (Delauter) Honodel


1921 - 2019
Doris L. (Delauter) Honodel Obituary
Mrs. Doris L. (Delauter) Honodel, 98, a resident of Ravenwood Nursing Care and of Leiters Street, both of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 in the nursing home.
Born March 29, 1921 near Leitersburg, MD, she was the daughter of the late Oscar J. Delauter and Ada (Ruch) Delauter Shoop.
Mrs. Honodel was a graduate of Hagerstown High School with the Class of 1939.
She and her husband, the late Mr. Ralph Junior Honodel, were married December 24, 1939. Mr. Honodel passed away October 3, 1979.
Mrs. Honodel was employed by DoubleDay Book Binding for 24 years. She retired in 1984. Following her retirement, she worked part-time as a proofreader for E & J Proofreading, Waynesboro for a number of years.
She had worshipped with the believers of Hollowell Brethren in Christ Church since 1960.
Mrs. Honodel is survived by two children, Denton E. Honodel and his wife, Marcey of Casa Grande, AZ and Marilyn E. Barnes and her husband, Raymond of Hagerstown; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one sister, Darlene F. Smith of Frederick, MD; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise M. Smith and Annalee J. Moss; one brother, Charles W. Delauter; and half-brother, Robert D. Shoop.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Thursday, in the funeral home.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
