Mrs. Dorothea M. (Webb) Peters
Waynesboro - Mrs. Dorothea M. (Webb) Peters, 70, of Orchard Road, Waynesboro, died Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2020, in her home.
Born March 2, 1950 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Eleanor (Helbling) Webb. She was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mrs. Peters graduated from Waynesboro Senior High School with the class of 1968. She later became an LPN.
She and her husband of over 50 years, Philip S. Peters, were married on June 6, 1970 in St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Waynesboro, PA, where they were both members.
Mrs. Peters worked at South Mountain Restoration Center for a while before going to work at Quincy Nursing Home, where she worked for 25 years. She later returned to work another 7 years at the restoration center in South Mountain.
She enjoyed scrapbooking and crafts.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Kelly Peck and her husband, Zach of Scotland, PA, Kara Alosi and her husband, Drew of Shippensburg, PA, and Scott Peters of Waynesboro; four grandchildren, Taylor Leib, Austin Alosi, Jaxon Alosi and Mackenzie Alosi; her caregivers, Becky Shank and Ellen Whittington; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, David Webb.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 31, 2020 in St. Andrew Cemetery, St. Andrew Drive, Waynesboro, PA with Rev. Robert Malagesi, MSSCC officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice
.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com