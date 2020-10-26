Dorothy H. Grove
Chambersburg - Dorothy (Hawbaker) Grove, age 94, a resident of Village Square of Menno Haven in Chambersburg and formerly of Greencastle, PA, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Friday October 23, 2020 at Menno Haven.
Born December 21, 1925 in Peters Twp. Franklin County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel B. and Ethel M. (Brindle) Hawbaker. She married her husband Clarence E. Grove on June 5, 1947. He died on January 31, 2007.
Dorothy was a homemaker and also worked at the former Martin's Flower Shop in Greencastle. She was a graduate of the former Lemasters High School.
She was a member of the Cedar Grove Mennonite Church of Greencastle where she was a member of the sewing circle and served as its secretary. She enjoyed quilting and was a longtime volunteer with the Bible Release Program, where she served as its secretary.
Dorothy was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Surviving family are two sons, Nevin E. Grove and wife Suetta and Marlin E. Grove and wife Kathy, all of Greencastle, PA; five grandsons, Anthony Grove (Stacie), Ryan Grove (Becky), Justin Grove (Bethany), Darrin Grove (Jessica) and Tyler Grove (Meghan White); three granddaughters, Megan Grove (Chris Berry), Olivia Eib (Brandon), Lauren Grove (Ryan Burkholder); sixteen great-grandchildren, Kayla, Blake, Alyssa, Morgan, Ashlyn, Brooklyn, Elizabeth, Emma, Katie, Jacob, Madelyn, David, Sophia, Juniper, Henry, Christopher; one sister, Betty Miller and husband Glenn of Greencastle; two brothers, Raymond Hawbaker and wife June of Chambersburg, Eugene Hawbaker and wife Mary of Lemasters, PA and sister-in-law Mabel Hawbaker of St. Thomas, PA.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother Harold Hawbaker.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 29 at 11:00 AM at the Cedar Grove Mennonite Church 13343 Williamsport Pike Greencastle, PA with Pastor Randolph E. Smith officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in the adjoining church cemetery. Wearing a facial covering and practicing social distancing is expected. Memorial contributions may be given to the Sewing Circle of Cedar Grove Mennonite Church 13343 Williamsport Pike Greencastle, PA 17225. Arrangements were by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
