Dorothy Kauffman Luty
Dorothy Kauffman Luty
Dorothy Kauffman Luty, 104, a resident of Quincy Village Nursing Home and formerly of Meadowbrook Drive, Waynesboro, PA, died October 31, 2020.
Born October 17, 1916 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late John and Ida (Singer) Kauffman, both lifelong residents of the Waynesboro area.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 70+ years, Jack M. Luty in 2011. Also her sister, Pauline Maxwell and brother-in-law, Leroy S. Maxwell, Sr.
She is survived by her son, James M. Luty of Waynesboro.
Mrs. Luty graduated from the Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1934 and from Juanita College with the Class of 1938. After graduating with a B.S. Degree in Elementary Education, she taught first grade in Washington Township for a number of years and did substitute teaching in the Waynesboro School District.
She and her husband, John Jack" Luty, met at Juniata College and were married August 28, 1940. She lived at Meadowbrook Dr., Waynesboro for 33 years before moving to Quincy Retirement Village in 996. She especially enjoyed playing bridge and board games with her longtime friends as well as spending time with her family on weekends riding and picnicking in our beautiful Waynesboro Mountains.
Dot was a member of the Church of the Brethren on South Church Street, Waynesboro, where she taught Sunday school in the primary department for 20 years. She was also a member of the church choir for over 50 years. Mrs. Luty was also a member of the South Chapter #2977 AARP, Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary, BPOE Lodge #731 Auxiliary, Lamba Master Sorority, YMCA Heritage Club, Renfrew Museum and a life member of the Antietam Humane Society and Waynesboro College Club.
Private graveside services will be held in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro at the convenience of the family. There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Waynesboro Church of the Brethren or Quincy Village Benevolent Care Fund.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
