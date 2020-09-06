1/1
Dorothy M. (Myers) Minnich
Mrs. Dorothy M. (Myers) Minnich, 86, a resident of Shippensburg Healthcare Center and formerly of CV & Northeast Avenues, Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born December 2, 1933 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Laura (Creager) Myers.
Mrs. Minnich was a longtime employee of Connie's Sportswear, Freeman Shoe Factory and Thurmont Shoe Factory. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Regency Thermographers. Following retirement, she was employed part-time at Chestnut Logs Restaurant.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Waynesboro.
In her school years, Mrs. Minnich was an accomplished gymnast. She later was an avid bowler for many years. She also enjoyed camping and traveling with her family.
She is survived by four daughters, Evelyn Leonard and her husband, James of WV & FL,
Laura Shoemaker of Waynesboro, Ada George and her husband, Jeffrey of Chambersburg and Wilma Young and her husband, Stephen of Waynesboro; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Walter Myers of Greencastle; one sister, Clara Witmer of Greencastle; step-siblings, Anna Grove, Chester Nicarry, RubyWagaman, Ray Nicarry, Omar Nicarry, Jr., Paul Nicarry, Esther Sprenkle and Carol Clapper; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David H. Minnich who passed away September 22, 1987; and one brother, Elmer Myers.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, September 10, 2020 in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg with Pastor Mark Shover officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com

Published in The RecordHerald from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
