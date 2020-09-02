Our condolences to the family of Dorothy Rice. She, along with her husband, Fred, were pillars in Prices CoB, when the Donald Miller family moved into that congregation in 1958. She was a sweet, caring person. May God surround all of you with His comfort and peace. What a blessing to know she is rejoicing with your dad and MANY friends in heaven and that you will all be together again, someday.

With our love, Joe and Carol(Miller) Fretz

Carol V Fretz

Friend