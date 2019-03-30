|
Mrs. Dorothy Ruth (Reachard) Funk Kuhn of Quincy Village (formerly of Waynesboro and later Fayetteville, PA) passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019 with loving family at her side. Born October 24, 1924 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Raymond Reachard and Emma (Webb) Reachard.
Dorothy graduated from Waynesboro High School with the class of 1942 and from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in 1946. She was later employed as the evening supervisor at the Waynesboro Hospital, Director of Nursing at Quincy United Methodist Home (Colestock Health Center), and Institutional Coordinator for Lutheran Social Services of Chambersburg, finally retiring from nursing in 1986.
Dorothy was a founding member of the Pen Mar Dance Club, organized the Low Vision Support Group of Quincy Village, and was recognized by the US Army Material Command at Letterkenny for her contribution in making Letterkenny Army Depot's Women's Recognition Month a success. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Chambersburg, the University of Maryland School of Nursing Alumnae Association, Quincy Village Health Care Auxiliary Association, and the Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary.
Dorothy, or Dot, had a life-long love of music, often whistling a tune while she drove or worked. She studied piano as a child and later played the organ for her churches and family gatherings to the delight of her grandchildren. Dot kept a very busy schedule in retirement, swing dancing (never one shy of a dance floor), traveling, and gardening. Even in the face of countless life challenges, she amazingly maintained a positive outlook, a sense of humor, and a steady faith. She was a beautiful caring soul devoted to others, the organizer and center of most large family gatherings. Dot will not be forgotten as she lives on through quite a few traditions that are continued by her grandchildren today, but she will certainly be most sorely missed.
Dorothy is survived by sons Gregory Funk and wife Leah, Jeffrey Funk and wife Julia, and daughter Susan (Funk) Bartles and husband Robert; daughter-in-law's Debra Funk and Nettie Funk; stepdaughter Sharon (Kuhn) Finafrock George and husband Bill, and stepson Brian Kuhn; grandchildren Kimberly (Funk) Orlando, Lori (Funk) Miller, Brian Funk, Stephanie (Hade) Bard, Heidi (Funk) McKee, Nicole Vega, Lindsay (Funk) Sim, Chad Funk, Haley (Funk) Hazlett, Matthew Funk, Eric Funk, Weston Funk, Wilson Funk, and Rheda Funk; 9 step-grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, two 2nd great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Robert Funk, her 2nd husband, Harry Kuhn; sons Eric Funk, Douglas Funk, and Thomas Funk; and sisters Lucile (Reachard) Blakney and Joyce (Reachard) Purnell.
