Mrs. Dorothy Shirley (Kirshnick) Piper
Waynesboro - Mrs. Dorothy Shirley (Kirshnick) Piper, 82, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Gettysburg Center, Gettysburg, PA.
Born April 24, 1938 in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Florence (Poole) Kirshnick. She lived in Baltimore until the age of 19 when she moved to the Waynesboro area.
She and her husband of over 62 years, Mr. Eugene "Gene" R. Piper, Sr. were married January 18, 1958 in Washington County, MD.
Mrs. Piper was primarily a homemaker taking care of her children and home. However, she was employed at Connie's Sportswear and Bonanza Restaurant both in Waynesboro.
She was a former member of Evangelical United Brethren Church, Waynesboro. Mrs. Piper enjoyed playing bingo, going to yard sales, and going on walks. She loved her trip to Frankfurt Germany to visit her son and greatly enjoyed her cruise to the Bahamas, especially when she was playing the slot machines.
In addition to her husband she is survived by four sons, Eugene R. Piper, Jr. and his wife Doreen of Greencastle, PA, Kenneth J. Piper of Fayetteville, PA, Kevin D. Piper of Waynesboro, and Randy L. Piper and his wife Kelly of Greencastle; five grandchildren; a sister, Jeanie Riessler of Essex, MD; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Rasmus and Gloria Simmers.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, November 2, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro, with Rev. Dr. A. Robert Cook officiating. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.st.jude.org
. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
.