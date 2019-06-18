|
|
Drue Gordon Jones, 60, of Dickerson, MD, passed away unexpectedly at his home, June 4, 2019.
Born March 30, 1959 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Max I and Edith Grace "Peg" (Nunemaker) Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Lorie Ann Jones, Maxine Marie Jones, and Max I. Jones, Jr.
Drue graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School with the class of 1978. He was a life member of Mont Alto Volunteer Fire Company and a member of the Vigilant Hose Company (Emmitsburg). He attended Frederick Christian Fellowship Church.
First and foremost, he was a proud grandfather, "Pap Pap," who was eagerly looking forward to moving to Waynesboro so that he could spend more time with his granddaughters, Morgan, 8 and Maci, 3. Drue included them in his passions of hunting, fishing and boating whenever he could. He was a Penn State fan, as well as the Chicago Bears and a proud Kansas City Royals fan which he excitedly watched as they won the 2015 World Series.
Drue worked as a machinist at Frick Company and was a volunteer firefighter for decades. His love and devotion to his community inspired him, to switch careers and he became a professional firefighter at the age of 46. He served as a member of Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue for 14 years, the past several of those years he was assigned to Emmitsburg.
Drue's personality was larger than life. He had a great sense of humor and a lot of wisdom obtained through his life experiences, which he enjoyed sharing. Drue's knowledge and passion was top notch. Drue not only served his community, but his country as he was honored to assist at ground zero following the events of 9-11. His passion for firefighting inspired his son to become a career firefighter in Frederick County as well.
In addition to his granddaughters, he is survived by his son, Stephen Jones, and his wife, Kristen of Waynesboro; his siblings: J. Irvin Jones, Mont Alto, Roy D. Jones, Lebanon, PA and Cindy Smith, Georgia; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews and his 743 Facebook friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA. It was within true Drue fashion that he requested to have a party for family and friends to celebrate his life to include; music, pictures and "lots of beer." The party will take place at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, June 22nd at Mount St. Mary's Patriot Hall- 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road. Emmitsburg, MD 21727
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Platoon 22 @ https://platoon22.networkforgood.com
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on June 18, 2019