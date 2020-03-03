|
Mrs. E. Katharine (Follin) Little, 98, a resident of Quincy Village and formerly of Old Mill Road, Waynesboro, died Saturday morning, February 29, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born June 18, 1921 in Hagerstown, MD, she was the daughter of the late Elvin H. and Nellie (Tribby) Follin.
Mrs. Little graduated from Hagerstown High School with the Class of 1939.
She and her husband, the late John M. Little, were married on June 17, 1941 and moved to Old Mill Road in 1958. Mr. Little died on April 5, 2012.
She was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ, Waynesboro where she taught Sunday School in the primary department for a number of years. She was also a member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15 Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Home Association, and the Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary, all of Waynesboro; B.P.O. Ladies Elks Lodge #378, Hagerstown; and the National AARP.
Mrs. Little enjoyed doing volunteer work at the Waynesboro hospital snack shop and the auxiliary desk in the lobby.
She is survived by two grandsons, Jeffrey W. Embly and his wife, Nichole of Chambersburg, PA and Michael L. Embly and his wife, Angie of Fayetteville, PA and three great-grandchildren, Lindsay N. Embly of Chambersburg, Brady M. Embly of Fayetteville and Camden Embly of Fayetteville; her son in law, Donald R. Embly of Waynesboro; and two nieces.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, K. Patricia Embly on November 1, 2018; and one sister, Helen Sprankle.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, March 6, 2020 in Green Hill Cemetery, 953 S. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, with Rev. Dr. R. Bruce Druckenmiller officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Trinity United Church of Christ, 30 West North Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 3, 2020