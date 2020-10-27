E. Sue Frame
Avalon - E. Sue Frame, 91, of Avalon, NJ, and formerly of Chambersburg, passed away Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 at Providence Place. Born November 13, 1928 in Landenberg, PA, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Maie Reeves Edwards. She was a 1946 graduate of the West Chester High School and a 1949 graduate of the Chester County Hospital School of Nursing. She had worked at various healthcare facilities as a Registered Nurse. Sue was a member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Chambersburg. She was a Penn State fan and enjoyed playing bridge, cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family at the beach. Her husband of 68 years, Charles W. Frame, Jr., whom she married on January 27, 1951, preceded her in death on October 4, 2019.
She is survived by four children, David M. Frame (Barbara) of Lancaster, PA, Charles W. Frame (Debbie) of Waynesboro, PA, Patricia F. Stevens (Kirk) of Chambersburg, PA, and James R. Frame (Adrienne) of Winter Spring, FL; seven grandchildren, Christopher Frame (Carolyn), Morgan Haltiner (David), Nicholas Frame (Halie), Allison Patella (Daniel), Annie, Madison and Tyler Frame; and four great-grandchildren, Owen, Molly, Charles, and Katherine. In addition to her parents and husband, Sue was preceded in death by five sisters, E. Pauline Wade, Marian Leonard, C. Jean Yarnall, Dorothy Eppehimer, and Barbara Kauffman; as well as five brothers, J. Milton, R.V., Dean, Donald, and William Edwards.
Due to Covid a service will be held this summer at the family home in Avalon, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205, Camp Hill, PA 17011 with "E. Sue Frame" on the memo line.
