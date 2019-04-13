|
Earl L. Deavor, age 95, of Chambersburg, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Providence Place Retirement Community. Born May 29, 1923 in Chambersburg, PA, he was a son of the late Harry R. and Pauline M. Newman Deavor.
Earl was a 1940 graduate of Hustontown High School in Hustontown, PA. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving his country from 1943-1946. Following his service, he married the love of his life, R. Jean Atherton Deavor, on July 26, 1947, and they were happily married for 62 years until her passing on March 5, 2010. Earl worked as a supervisor for Letterkenny Army Depot for 25 years, retiring in 1978. He was a member of the Zion Reformed Church of Christ, the Charles Nitterhouse VFW Post 1599, the Burt J. Asper American Legion Post 46, the Amvets Post 224; all in Chambersburg, and the Elks Lodge 2859, in Fort Mill, SC, and NARFE.
Earl was a people person. He loved spending time with friends and family, reminiscing about his time in the military, and dining at the Capital Restaurant with his brother and his buddies. He enjoyed working with his hands, and as a mechanic at Letterkenny; restoring tanks and transmissions. He was an avid Baltimore Orioles fan and enjoyed horseshoes, traveling, and sightseeing.
He is survived by his three daughters, Barbara J. Smith of Fort Mill, SC, Vickie L. Bouder and husband Charles of Waynesboro, PA, and Stacie A. Rowland and husband Barry, of Shippensburg, PA; four grandchildren, Kimberly Funk Orlando and husband Michael of Austin, TX, Kelly M. Bouder of Waynesboro, PA, Joshua W. Rowland and wife Kari of Chambersburg, PA, and Bryan J. Rowland of Shippensburg, PA; and four great-grandchildren, Chelsea M. Lockyear and husband Mitchell of Dallas, TX, Michael J. Orlando of Ft. Worth, TX, Reese E. Rowland and Luke W. Rowland, both of Chambersburg. In addition to his parents and his wife, Earl was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Raymond, and Ralph, his sister, Rosaline Alleman, his great-granddaughter, Addisyn Rowland; and his son in law Leon C. Smith.
There will be a memorial service at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in the Chapel of the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 333 Falling Spring Rd. Chambersburg, PA. Pastor Adam Leeper will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to noon in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow the service in Parklawn Memorial Gardens, where military honors will be rendered by members of the Charles Nitterhouse Post 1599 VFW Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Reformed United Church of Christ, 259 South Main Street, Chambersburg, PA.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 13, 2019